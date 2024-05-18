Watch: Maurice Jones-Drew shares valuable insight into Blake Corum’s fit with Rams

Blake Corum couldn’t have been drafted to a much better situation than the one he was added to when the Rams selected him in Round 3. Corum excelled in a similar blocking scheme to the one Los Angeles ran last season and doesn’t have to be the workhorse with Kyren Williams in the backfield, as well.

Not to mention, the Rams’ offensive line is expected to be one of the best in the league, particularly on the interior where Jonah Jackson, Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson reside.

Former NFL running back Maurice Jones-Drew shared some insight into the fit of Corum with the Rams during a recent episode of “Between the Horns” and he mentioned the benefit of being a shorter back behind a big O-line as he was in Jacksonville during his playing days.

“When I played in Jacksonville, especially when I became the guy, they went huge on the offensive line,” Jones-Drew said. “Imagine the Dotson, Avila and Jackson double-teams, or Havenstein. All these guys, the big linemen, can you see him?”

From this week's Between the Horns, our first chance to talk with @MJD about @RamsNFL 3rd Rd pick Blake Corum. Think you'll enjoy his context on short backs, big OLs, teaming with Kyren, and how he's ready to roll in a McVay/Stafford offense. pic.twitter.com/SoEuks3rfA — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) May 17, 2024

Williams took full advantage of the Rams’ improved offensive line last season, leading the NFL in rushing yards per game. Corum won’t get the same number of opportunities at running back if Williams remains healthy, but when he does get his number called, he could be very productive for Los Angeles.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire