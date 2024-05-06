Watch Mason Black's first two career Ks elicit great family reaction originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

If you would like to guess how Mason Black's first MLB inning went, the reaction from his family says it all.

The Giants called up the young pitcher for Monday's series finale against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, where he made his big-league debut against his hometown team in front of his family and friends. How his first inning of work went? Kyle Schwarber groundout, J.T. Realmuto strikeout, Bryce Harper strikeout.

But if you're more of a visual person, this video perfectly paints the picture:

The Mason Black fan club goes wild after his first MLB strikeout 🙌 pic.twitter.com/q2H5PL94zc — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 6, 2024

Black, who grew up in Scranton, Pa., was selected by San Francisco in the third round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He ended last year with Triple-A Sacramento but was expected to begin 2024 in the Giants' rotation after impressing the coaching staff during the spring.

That was until the Giants signed reigning NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.

Black instead went back to Sacramento, where he's been lights out this season. In six starts, Black has a 1.01 ERA, 3.29 FIP and 29 strikeouts to eight walks in 26 1/5 innings of work.

An impressive first inning for the rook 💪pic.twitter.com/APofVHnktj — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 6, 2024

The Giants will hope to carry over the electric energy from Black's family into their play to avoid a four-game series sweep in the City of Brotherly Love.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast