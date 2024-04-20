WATCH: Maroon team finds the end zone twice to take a 14-3 lead in the spring game

Texas A&M's Maroon & White spring game is off to the races despite the inclement weather. The game was moved up an hour to avoid the rain predicted for later in the day. Aggie fans have seen new head coach Mike Elko back on the sidelines for the first time since his defensive coordinator days (2017-2021) with the program.

It's been a slow day for both offenses, as several presumed 2024 starters are sitting out. The quarterbacks have looked solid for the most part, starting with the limit reps Conner Weigman has taken. For the Maroon team, sophomore Marcel Reed took notable strides, aided by an enhanced running back rotation that now features the son of NFL Hall of Fame RB Emmett Smith, E.J. Smith, who transferred from Stanford earlier this year.

https://twitter.com/aggiefootball/status/1781739602253938896?s=61&t=rO62_8B7v2rHF6PPSzaWmg

However, don't forget about 2023 starting running back Le'Veon Moss, who broke the game open with an impressive inside touchdown run to give the Maroon Team a 7-3 lead. As both defenses continued to impress, Reed's impressive play led the Maroon down the field again, soon finding wide receiver Noah Thomas on a rollout in the endzone to take a 14-3 lead into halftime.

https://twitter.com/aggiefootball/status/1781746515880427962?s=61&t=rO62_8B7v2rHF6PPSzaWmg

