Watch Manu Ginobili autograph his basketball court-sized mural in Buenos Aires

Recently-retired San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili is the subject of a new larger-than-life mural in his native country of Argentina. But just how large? Basketball court-sized.

Fans in the neighborhood of Saavedra, Buenos Aires, painted Ginobili on a court in La Copita square.

Here’s an overhead view of the mural, and to get an idea of just how massive it is, the perspective from on-court follows:





But the fun doesn’t stop here. The 41-year-old Ginobili himself made an appearance to sign the court, shown below with La Copita’s location.





Ginobili already has a mural at Rudy’s Seafood in San Antonio – where he played his entire NBA career – as well as his own mayor-sanctioned day (Aug. 30), so it’s only fitting that he get commemorated in the country where it all began.

