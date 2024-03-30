Watch as LSU baseball’s Jared Jones reminds of Tre Morgan with web gem

LSU baseball fell to 2-6 in conference play on Friday night, but it wasn’t without a few highlights.

First basemen Jared Jones made a play on defense reminiscent of Tre Morgan’s College World Series play that proved to be critical in LSU’s win over Wake Forest.

The situations were nearly identical. Both were tie games later with runners at the corner and one out. That’s a situation where offenses will look to bunt that runner home.

LSU’s first basemen were ready, wasting no time to charge the bunt and get the out at home, preserving the tie.

Check out both plays below.

Tre Morgan just channeled his inner Derek Jeter vs the Oakland As in 2001 on the flip on that squeeze play to keep LSU and Wake Forest scoreless. Absolutely breathtaking. What a freaking baseball game.

pic.twitter.com/D6SdFOrdF0 — Jack Benjamin (@JackBenjaminPxP) June 23, 2023

Morgan’s play offered a spark to LSU that night and the Tigers advanced to the World Series final.

That’s where the similarities end. LSU’s lineup didn’t find the same late-game success on Friday night, going scoreless the rest of the way and allowing Arkansas to walk it off with a run in the 10th.

LSU will look to avoid a series sweep on Saturday afternoon.

