How to Watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets NBA Playoff Series Online

Quick Answer: Fans can watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets NBA Playoff games online for free with a trial to DirecTV Stream.

The first round of the NBA Playoffs has arrived, with the Los Angeles Lakers playing the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 tonight. After defeating the Lakers in their first matchup earlier this week, Denver has started off strong with a 1-0 lead in Round 1 for the Western Conference. But can LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the No. 7 Lakers stop the No. 2 Nuggets from a back-to-back victory? Here’s where to watch the NBA Playoff series games online — plus where to stream them without cable.

How to Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets Playoff Games Online

Not sure where to livestream the L.A. vs. Denver playoff series matchups? These live TV streaming services have you covered:

Stream Lakers vs. Nuggets Games on DirecTV Stream

Cord-cutters who want to watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets NBA Playoff series games online can stream them all with a DirecTV Stream subscription. DirecTV Stream carries channels like ABC, Spectrum SportsNet, and TNT, in addition to several other local and national networks, and comes with a five-day free trial. The Entertainment + Sports Pack base package starts at $84.98 a month for your first three months of streaming after the trial, then increases to $94.98 a month. Or, you can also get NBA TV when you upgrade to the DirecTV Stream Choice plan, starting at $108.99 a month after your free trial period.

Stream Lakers vs. Nuggets Games on Sling TV

For $45 a month, you can score a Sling TV subscription to watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets playoff games online. The Sling Blue package lets you watch 42 channels, including local sports on networks like ABC, and also includes access to stream TNT without cable. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s still one of the most affordable streaming services for watching the NBA Playoff matchups online.

Stream Lakers vs. Nuggets Games on Hulu + Live TV

Basketball fans can tune into the NBA Playoff matchups between the Lakers vs. Nuggets over on Hulu + Live TV. Starting at $76.99 a month, the ad-supported package comes with over 95+ channels, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+. You’ll also get access to networks like ABC and TNT, making it easy to watch most of the playoff games even if you don’t have traditional cable TV.

Can You Watch the Lakers vs. Nuggets Playoff Games for Free?

Yes, viewers can livestream the Lakers vs. Nuggets NBA Playoff series games for free when you test out a five-day free trial to DirecTV Stream. Don’t want to keep your subscription? You can easily cancel your membership before getting charged the monthly subscription rate.

When Are the Lakers vs. Nuggets NBA Playoff Games? Series Schedule, Time, Channels

Following the Lakers’ loss in Game 1 on April 20, here’s the remaining first-round schedule for Denver vs. L.A., below.

(2) Denver vs. (7) L.A. Lakers First Round NBA Playoff Schedule

Game 2: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 22 @ 10 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 3: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, April 25 @ 10 p.m. ET on TNT

Game 4: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Saturday, April 27 @ 8:30 ET on ABC

Game 5: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Monday, April 29 @ TBD on Spectrum SportsNet

Game 6: Nuggets vs. Lakers; Thursday, May 2 @ TBD on Spectrum SportsNet

Game 7: Lakers vs. Nuggets; Saturday, May 4 @ TBD on TNT

