Watch Julian Edelman thank Bill Belichick for way he treated him during suspension originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Julian Edelman and Tom Brady expressed their love for one another after Super Bowl LIII, but the most emotional exchange between Patriots came from Edelman and Bill Belichick.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In a clip from NFL's "Turning Point," Edelman thanked Belichick for the way he treated him after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs and being suspended for four games at the beginning of the season.

"Through the downs and everything, man, you were... the way you treated me with that whole thing was awesome," Edelman told Belichick.

Also another cool moment, Edelman & Belichick after the game. Edelman thanked Belichick for the way he treated him during his 4 game suspension. pic.twitter.com/I5pSjwuSW5 — #NobodyDied (@ftbeard_17) February 8, 2019

While Edelman's season got off to a rocky start with his suspension, it couldn't have ended on a better note. The 32-year-old earned Super Bowl MVP honors after hauling in 10 receptions for 141 yards.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.