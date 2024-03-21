Watch: Jonathan Kuminga’s dunk highlights

This season, Jonathan Kuminga has emerged as a genuine second option for the Golden State Warriors. The third-year forward has impressed with his athleticism, physicality and ability to pressure the rim. As such, Steve Kerr has promoted the explosive forward into the Warriors starting lineup and has been rewarded by impressive displays.

With Kuminga in the rotation, the Warriors have a dimension they’ve lacked in recent seasons. His ability to finish through contact and explode in traffic has made Golden State’s offensive system far more dynamic and led to some highlight-level plays.

Everybody loves dunk highlights, especially when one of their team’s young stars throws them down. As such, the Warriors YouTube channel recently released a highlight reel of Kuminga’s dunks this season, with each one getting progressively stronger throughout the video.

You can watch the full highlight reel of Kuminga’s dunks by clicking on the embedded video above.

Story originally appeared on Warriors Wire