Watch: Jon Rahm, in green jacket, throws out first pitch at World Series

When you receive the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at the World Series, you dress for the occasion.

For Jon Rahm, that meant breaking out his green jacket.

Rahm was tabbed for the ceremonial first pitch Tuesday night as his hometown Arizona Diamondbacks hosted the Texas Rangers in Game 4 of the World Series.

While Rahm dressed the part, his pitch was well off the mark – good thing there wasn’t a right-handed batter in the box!

The D'Backs went on to lose, 11-7, and now trail the series, 3-1.