Watch: Jimmy Walker snaps putter with Rory McIlroy, Smylie Kaufman on the call – and their reaction was priceless

Jimmy Walker hit a nice third shot into the par-5 eighth at TPC San Antonio during the second round of the Valero Texas Open on Friday and left himself a seven-foot birdie putt.

When Golf Channel panned to Walker to show his attempt, Smylie Kaufman was hosting his ‘Happy Hour’ segment with Rory McIlroy in the guest chair. Walker took the putter back, made his stroke and was disappointed when his ball failed to fall right at the cup, leaving him a three-foot par putt behind the hole.

But then he did something Kaufman and McIlroy weren’t expecting.

After taking a step towards his ball, Walker snapped the putter head right off the shaft.

“We’ve all been there,” McIlroy said.

“I must say, of things I expected to happen just then, I don’t think I expected the club to snap in half,” Kaufman responded.

“I didn’t think Jimmy was that strong,” McIlroy joked.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek