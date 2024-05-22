WATCH: Drake Maye meets Jayson Tatum before ECF Game 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

BOSTON -- The potential future face of the New England Patriots got a chance to meet the face of the Boston Celtics before Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden.

Pats rookie quarterback Drake Maye crossed paths with C's star Jayson Tatum ahead of Boston's showdown with the Indiana Pacers. They shared a few words before Tatum signed Maye's Celtics jersey.

You can watch their exchange below:

UNC and Duke finding common ground in Boston 🤝@jaytatum0 @DrakeMaye2 pic.twitter.com/HsLD9Gh2CF — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 21, 2024

Both Maye and Tatum were No. 3 overall picks by the Patriots and Celtics, respectively. Tatum was selected out of Duke in 2017 and Maye played his collegiate career at North Carolina, Duke's archrival.

New England will hope that, like Tatum, Maye develops into one of the region's greatest players of this generation. The Patriots will likely bring Maye along slowly, as shown by their approach with their new QB in OTAs.

Maye will watch the C's begin their sixth Eastern Conference Finals series in the last eight years. Tatum enters the series vs. Indiana as the odds-on favorite to earn series MVP honors.