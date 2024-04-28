Watch Jay Bothroyd and Jamie O’Hara’s live reaction to Bukayo Saka’s goal that gave Arsenal a two-point lead

Sky Sports commentators had a big reaction on live television when Arsenal star Bukayo Saka scored a goal during their game against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday 28 April.

“Saka, there you go!” one yelled as he leapt to his feet. “That’s what I’m talking about.”

Arsenal managed a 3-0 lead before their opponent came back the second half with a vengence. The game ended with Arsenal taking home the win with 3-2.