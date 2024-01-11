WATCH: A.J. Storr puts a violent exclamation point on Wisconsin’s win over Ohio State

This is not often something you can write about a Wisconsin basketball win, as seldom has the program had a high-flying athletic guard like it does this year in A.J. Storr.

First, there’s the context that Storr leads the team in points with 14.9 and has been the perfect addition to the veteran core of Chucky Hepburn, Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl. But second, he is an athlete the Badgers haven’t had in years.

That brings us to the end of Wisconsin’s 71-60 win over Ohio State last night that brought the Badgers to 12-3 on the season and 4-0 in Big Ten play.

Time running out, Storr with the ball and only a basket ahead of him.

Should Storr have dunked the ball instead of running out the clock? That’s a different discussion. The point here is this is an exclamation point we seldom see put on a Wisconsin victory. So as fans of the team, celebrate what’s currently happening.

This is trending as the best Wisconsin team since 2015.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire