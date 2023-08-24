WATCH: Introduction to new Badgers guard

The Badgers men’s basketball team will look very familiar in 2023, but new addition transfer guard A.J. Storr will look to make a splash in his first season in Madison.

Storr spent the 2022 season with St. John’s but he’ll be with the Badgers this year after transferring this offseason. He averaged 8.8 points per game in his freshman campaign with St. John’s and he’ll look to improve upon that with Wisconsin.

Additionally, he had the opportunity to play with the Bahamian National Team this month, recording 30 points over two exhibition games against the Kansas Jayhawks.

It’s unclear what role he’ll have in Madison, but the 6-foot-6 high-flyer will likely have a substantial impact on Greg Gard’s squad.

After playing for the Bahamas National Team last month, @storr_aj is in Madison and ready to make a splash with @BadgerMBB! 🤌 pic.twitter.com/C5mgCPTzL3 — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) August 24, 2023

