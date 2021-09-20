WATCH: Injury updates on QBs including Carson Wentz, Tua Tagovailoa

Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season will be remembered as an injury-filled affair. Not only did multiple big-name players in the league go down, several of them were starting quarterbacks.

QBs that were dinged up included:

Now that the dust has settled for most of Week 2, we have some further context on all these injuries. That comes to us via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

For the quickest updates on all of these injuries, check out Rap Sheet’s segment on “Good Morning Football” following Sunday’s action:

From @GMFB: #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will have more tests to see if there is rib cartilage damage; #Bears QB Andy Dalton knee was sound, but bone bruise is a possibility; #Colts QB Carson Wentz rolled his ankle; #Texans QB Tyrod Taylor’s hamstring already has him out for TNF. pic.twitter.com/HxuwKc6fbS — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2021

Related