Texans select OT Blake Fisher with 59th overall pick in 2024 NFL draft

Teams win within the trenches. It’s why the Houston Texans are building up their lines en route to competing for the Super Bowl.

The Texans selected Notre Dame offensive tackle Blake Fisher with the 59th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Fisher, a two-year starter for the Irish, now is expected to compete for reps at right tackle while serving as a swing tackle.

During his time in South Bend, Fisher started 27 games, 26 of which came on the right side of the offensive line. The 6-foot-6 tackle was a standout during his junior season, allowing three sacks and two pressures.

Fisher said conversations with the Texans began back in Indianapolis at the scouting combine for a formal visit. He later had a Zoom interview with the Texans earlier this month. He said during his interview with the local media that he remains close with former Notre Dame and current Texans lineman Jarrett Patterson.

Fisher was exceptional as a run blocker during his time with the Irish. He has great length and a good balance to win against both defensive tackles and shiftier edge rushers.

The Texans don’t need Fisher to start right away, but having a succession plan in case of injury isn’t the worst plan. Tytus Howard has missed time over the past two seasons, including suffering a season-ending knee injury against Jacksonville in mid-November.

Fisher, who started his career as a left tackle while at Avon High School, said he’d be willing to move inside the guard if asked. For now, he’ll serve as a stable swing tackle option as Houston prepares to secure another AFC South title.

