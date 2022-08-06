WATCH: Highlights from every Pro Football Hall of Fame induction speech

In this article:

On Saturday, eight men joined football’s greatest fraternity, as they were inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Sam Mills, LeRoy Butler, Richard Seymour, Art McNally, Tony Boselli, Bryant Young, Cliff Branch, and Dick Vermeil either accepted their honors in person in Canton, Ohio, or were represented

Here are highlights of each induction speech.

Sam Mills, LB, Carolina Panthers/New Orleans Saints, 1986-1997

Mills, who passed away in 2005, was represented by his widow, Melanie Mills.

"#KeepPounding everyone, that's what Sam would want you to do." Melanie Mills with a touching tribute to her late husband, Sam Mills. 📺: #PFHOF22 Enshrinement on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/yYMyLGqQ9p — NFL (@NFL) August 6, 2022

LeRoy Butler, CB/SS, Green Bay Packers, 1990-2001

Butler chose his wife, Genesis, and his former teammate, Gilbert Brown, so present him.

Richard Seymour, DL, New England Patriots/Oakland Raiders, 2001-2012

Seymour was presented by Titus Duren, his former high school principal.

“I grew up a huge Raider fan.”@BigSey93 remembers Al Davis and playing in the Silver and Black in his enshrinement speech. 📺: #PFHOF22 on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/kGvUMb1igH — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 6, 2022

Art McNally, Official/Administrator, 1959-2015

McNally was presented by his grandchildren, Shannon and Connor O’Hara.

Tony Boselli, OT, Jacksonville Jaguars, 1995-2001

Boselli, the first Jacksonville Jaguar to be indicted into the Hall of Fame, chose quarterback Mark Brunell, his former Jaguars teammate, to present him.

.@TonyBoselli shouts out all his @USC_FB coaches and teammates. ✌️ "The greatest offensive line on the greatest team ever assembled." 📺: #PFHOF22 Enshrinement on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/j9TIMqGBza — NFL (@NFL) August 6, 2022

Bryant Young, DL, San Francisco 49ers, 1994-2007

Young’s speech was notable for his touching tribute to his late son, Colby.

Bryant Young's son Colby lost his battle with cancer when he was just 15 years old. Bryant keeps his son's memory alive, ever day and especially today. What a beautiful moment. ❤️🙏 @Bgr8t 📺: #PFHOF22 Enshrinement on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/DxkcCcmaTI — NFL (@NFL) August 6, 2022

