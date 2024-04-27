WATCH: Highlights of Bucs’ 3rd-round pick, Washington WR Jalen McMillan

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added another weapon for Baker Mayfield and the passing game Friday night, selecting Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan with the No. 92 overall selection in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft.

McMillan joins a wide receiver group that already features two of the NFL’s best in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as well as last year’s rookie stud, Trey Palmer.

Watch the video above to see some of McMillan’s best plays from his college career.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire