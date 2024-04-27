WATCH: Highlights of Bucs’ 3rd-round pick, Georgia S Tykee Smith

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added a hard-hitting playmaker for their defensive backfield Friday night, spending the No. 89 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft on Georgia safety Tykee Smith.

Smith was a big-play machine for the Bulldogs throughout his career, and brings the versatility to line up at multiple spots in the secondary, which makes him a great fit for Todd Bowles’ defense.

Watch the video above to see some of Smith’s best plays from his college career.

