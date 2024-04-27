WATCH: Highlights of Bucs 2nd-round pick Chris Braswell

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added some juice to their pass rush Friday night, spending the No. 57 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft on Alabama edge defender Chris Braswell.

Braswell is a versatile defender who can rush the passer with both speed and power, set a strong edge against the run, and even drop into coverage and make plays when the ball is in the air. Those skills will make him a perfect fit for Todd Bowles’ defense.

