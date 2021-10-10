Watch Harvick’s in-car as he sends Chase Elliott around at the Roval
Watch Kevin Harvick's in-car camera as he sends Chase Elliott around at the Charlotte Roval following their feud sparked at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Watch as Chase Elliott and AJ Allmendinger go toe-to-toe at the Roval with Elliott taking the Stage 1 win.
Kyle Larson remains the one to beat in the Cup playoffs, which is down to eight drivers. See the winners and losers from Sunday at the Charlotte Roval.
Harvick, Bell, Bowman, Byron all eliminated after chaotic Charlotte road course race.
Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick tangled on track at Charlotte. Here’s how it played out during and after the race.
Kevin Harvick comments on the latest run-in between him and Chase Elliott and the Turn 1 wreck that ended the No. 4's playoffs.
NASCAR said if a truce can't be found between Chase Elliott and Kevin Harvick, series officials 'will do what we think is necessary.'
Kevin Harvick was going to get his revenge on Chase Elliott, believing somewhere and somehow, he'd even the score after Elliott cost him a win last month. When Harvick delivered his payback, it nearly knocked the reigning NASCAR champion out of the playoffs. With the stakes so high and the Cup title on the line over the final four weeks of the season, is it time for NASCAR to intervene?
Drivers sound off after Sunday's Cup race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
When Kevin Harvick wrecked Chase Elliott in Stage 3, it put the defending NASCAR Cup champion’s season in jeopardy.
See where everybody finished in Sunday's Cup playoff elimination race and the reseeded playoff standings entering the Round of 8.
Harvick's car went head-on into the wall with less than 15 laps to go after he intentionally crashed Chase Elliott earlier in the race.
Rewind the 2021 Bank of America Roval 400 and relive Chase Elliott's battle with Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson's seventh win of the 2021 season.
Rick Hendrick first began to worry when Kyle Larson and Alex Bowman had electrical issues at nearly same time. Good thing the boss stuck around: Larson rallied from his early electrical issues Sunday to win for the seventh time this season and storm into the third round of NASCAR's playoffs. It ended a topsy-turvy day for Hendrick Motorsports in which Larson and Elliott advanced, Bowman and William Byron were eliminated, and Elliott was nearly sabotaged by a vengeful Harvick.
Chase Elliott discusses his latest run-in with Kevin Harvick and bouncing back from that incident to advance to the Round of 8.
CONCORD, N.C. — The prevailing thought that the Chase Elliott-Kevin Harvick feud from Bristol Motor Speedway might have simmered or otherwise fizzled? Turns out those were underestimated, and their cars emerged with more damage Sunday from the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval than they did at their previous Bristol clash — whether it was self-inflicted or […]