Watch Gronk work the drive thru at Florida fast food joint: ‘Thanks for coming out’

Rob Gronkowski is a good sport.

The famed tight end took a beating like a champ last weekend at Tom Brady’s Netflix roast. Brutal comedians like Nikki Glaser bashed the baller about being big, dimwitted and slow (“Me know that not real money”) and just laughed it off.

Last Thursday, the 35 year old put in some time as a fast food employee for the opening of a new healthy eats joint.

The former Buc was seen working the drive-thru for the launch of Greenlane’s second location in the Tampa area.

In an Instagram video, you see the big guy giving out food and drinks to the passing cars as fans cheer him on. His older brother, entrepreneur Gordie Gronkowski, lends an assist.

“Thanks for coming out and supporting,” says the NFL hunk.

But Gronk wasn’t just volunteering his time to help folks up their nutrition; he’s part owner of Florida based Greenlane.

“They showed me the concept and I loved it because it fits my lifestyle,” Gronk told 10 Tampa Bay of the partnership. “I’m an active guy. I still love to work out. I still love to do activities; I love to eat healthy, as well, and I’m always on the go.”

Plan to see more of these places The two-year-old company, whose motto is “Green means go,” has plans to open more than 20 more locations across the state in the near future.