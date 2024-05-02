WATCH: Graham Barton’s 1st 24 hours as a Buc
For every first-round NFL draft pick, draft night is an unforgettable experience.
Such was the case for Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton, who heard his name called as the No. 26 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Years of hard work and dedication culminate in that whirlwind of moments, from getting “the call” from your new team and celebrating with friends and family, to making your first media appearance as an NFL player.
If you’ve ever wondered what that looks like behind the scenes for all parties involved, check out this awesome video from Barton and the Bucs:
QB Baker Mayfield
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
RB Rachaad White
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
WR Mike Evans
Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
WR Chris Godwin
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
WR Trey Palmer
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
TE Cade Otton
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
LT Tristan Wirfs
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
LG Sua Opeta
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
C Graham Barton
Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
RG Cody Mauch
(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)
RT Luke Goedeke
(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
OLB Yaya Diaby
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
DL Vita Vea
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
DL Calijah Kancey
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
DL Logan Hall
Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports
LB Lavonte David
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
LB SirVocea Dennis
Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
CB Jamel Dean
Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
CB Zyon McCollum
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
DB Tykee Smith
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
S Antoine Winfield Jr.
(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)
S Jordan Whitehead
Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
K Chase McLaughlin
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
P Jake Camarda
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
LS Zach Triner
© (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
