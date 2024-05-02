WATCH: Graham Barton’s 1st 24 hours as a Buc

For every first-round NFL draft pick, draft night is an unforgettable experience.

Such was the case for Duke offensive lineman Graham Barton, who heard his name called as the No. 26 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Years of hard work and dedication culminate in that whirlwind of moments, from getting “the call” from your new team and celebrating with friends and family, to making your first media appearance as an NFL player.

If you’ve ever wondered what that looks like behind the scenes for all parties involved, check out this awesome video from Barton and the Bucs:

QB Baker Mayfield

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

RB Rachaad White

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

WR Mike Evans

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

WR Chris Godwin

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

WR Trey Palmer

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

TE Cade Otton

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

LT Tristan Wirfs

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

LG Sua Opeta

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

C Graham Barton

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

RG Cody Mauch

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

RT Luke Goedeke

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

OLB Yaya Diaby

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

DL Vita Vea

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

DL Calijah Kancey

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

DL Logan Hall

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

LB Lavonte David

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

LB SirVocea Dennis

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

CB Jamel Dean

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

CB Zyon McCollum

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

DB Tykee Smith

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

S Jordan Whitehead

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

K Chase McLaughlin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

P Jake Camarda

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

LS Zach Triner

© (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire