How to Watch the Golf Channel Without Cable to Livestream the 2024 PGA Tour

You don’t have to rely on ESPN to give you coverage of the 2024 PGA Tour — the Golf Channel offers everything from the latest tour news to live tournament coverage, highlights, stats, predictions and results. Plus, you’ll get a live feed of major events like the Masters Tournament and the U.S. Open. Since the Golf Channel is a division of NBC Sports though, fans without cable are left with limited viewing options.

If you’ve recently cut the cord, you don’t have to splurge on a cable package in order to livestream the Golf Channel online. There are some affordable streaming options out there including live TV streamers that offer packages with Golf Channel included. It won’t cost you hundreds of dollars a month either: with free trials and promos going on, you can watch the Golf Channel online without cable for the best price: $0.

Keep reading to learn where to watch the Golf Channel online.

How to Watch the Golf Channel Without Cable

Peacock is the official streamer for NBC Sports and since the Golf Channel is a division within the sports group, Peacock will be livestreaming the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour, USGA events as well as Golf Channel Academy. You’ll need a Peacock membership in order to watch the Golf Channel without cable. Already a Peacock member? Just log into your account and you’ll be able to instantly watch many of the Golf Channel programs on Peacock.

If you’re not subscribed, Peacock doesn’t offer a free trial but the platform provides two affordable plan options starting at just $5.99 a month.

There are two plans you can pick from: Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. A Premium membership is the cheapest option and ad-supported at $5.99 a month or you can get 12 months for the price of 10 with an annual subscription of $59.99 a year. The plan includes live sports and events coverage (including some from the Golf Channel) as well as access to the entire streaming library of new and original shows as well as content from Bravo and NBC. In addition, you’ll also be able to watch more than 50 always-on live channels.

Prefer to go ad-free? You can subscribe to Peacock Premium Plus for $11.99 a month (or $119.99 a year) and get everything in the Premium plan as well as the ability to download content to watch offline and your live local NBC channel 24/7.

Besides the Golf Channel, you’ll also be able to watch other live sports such as Sunday Night Football, the 2024 Olympics, WWE matches, Premiere League and IndyCar as well as everything in the Peacock library like Apples Never Fall, New Girl, Community, Parks & Rec, The Office, Bel-Air, Vanderpump Rules and Poker Face.

How to Watch the Golf Channel Without Cable for Free

Besides Peacock, there are a few live TV streamers that are offering free trials that’ll let you stream Golf Channel online.

DirecTV Stream

New users can score a five-day free trial when you sign up for one of the four packages from DirecTV Stream. Plus, right now you can get one month of its Sports Pack for free when you bundle one of the packages. Only three plans include the Golf Channel: the Choice package, Ultimate package and Premier package. Plans start at $99 (reg. $124) for more than 125 channels including local channels, unlimited DVR storage and the ability to stream on up to three devices simultaneously.

FuboTV

FuboTV is offering a seven-day free trial for new users who sign up. There are four packages to choose from that start as low as $80 and each package includes the Golf Channel. You’ll receive more than 185 channels, the ability to livestream channels, 1,000 hours of DVR and the option to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously. Upgrade to the Elite or Premier packages for 4K quality as well as Paramount+ with Showtime included for no added cost (only included in the Premier package).

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV will arguably give you the most bang for your buck and is offering a rare deal where new subscribers can get a 3-day free trial when you sign up. Not only will you get more than 90 live TV channels (including the Golf Channel) to watch the PGA Tour 2024, but you’ll also get access to the entire Hulu library. Once the free trial is over, you’ll be charged the regular subscription fee of $77 a month.

Looking for even more content options? Hulu + Live TV can be bundled with Disney+ and ESPN+ that’ll let you watch exclusive sports coverage offered on ESPN and more.

Is the Golf Channel on Peacock for Free?

Peacock provides live sports coverage through NBC Sports and the Golf Channel when you sign up for one of its two subscription plans. You don’t have to pay anything additional to your plan in order to watch live sports, you’ll have automatic access to the PGA Tour and more golf events after logging in.

Is Golf Channel on Hulu?

A Hulu subscription won’t give you access to the Golf Channel — you’ll need to upgrade to Hulu + Live TV in order to get access to live TV channels (including the Golf Channel). In addition to live channels, a Hulu + Live TV subscription will also let you watch everything within the Hulu library including the streamer’s original and new content as well as FX and ABC shows the day after they air.

PGA Tour Schedule 2024

