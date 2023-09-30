Watch: Four-star Jaelyne Matthews is racing on his way to visit Rutgers football

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Cue the theme song for The Sopranos: Jaelyne Matthews is on his way to Rutgers football.

The four-star offensive lineman is heading to Rutgers for a visit on Saturday, just a couple of hours after playing for Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey). The Mariners beat South Regional (Manahawkin, New Jersey) 42-6 to improve to 5-1 on the season

Matthews, who in mid-September de-committed from Penn State, is a consensus four-star recruit in the 2025 class. He will play in the Under Armour All-America Game next year.

Last week, Matthews took a visit to Georgia.

As a freshman, Rutgers was the first program to offer Matthews:

In addition to Georgia, Penn State and Rutgers, Matthews has an offer list that includes the likes of Florida State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Ohio State, Tennesse and Texas A&M among others.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire