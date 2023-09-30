Watch: Four-star Jaelyne Matthews is racing on his way to visit Rutgers football
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Cue the theme song for The Sopranos: Jaelyne Matthews is on his way to Rutgers football.
The four-star offensive lineman is heading to Rutgers for a visit on Saturday, just a couple of hours after playing for Toms River North (Toms River, New Jersey). The Mariners beat South Regional (Manahawkin, New Jersey) 42-6 to improve to 5-1 on the season
Matthews, who in mid-September de-committed from Penn State, is a consensus four-star recruit in the 2025 class. He will play in the Under Armour All-America Game next year.
Last week, Matthews took a visit to Georgia.
As a freshman, Rutgers was the first program to offer Matthews:
WE ON THE WAY JERSEY FAMILY @RUAthletics @BrianDohn247 @RFootball @RivalsFriedman pic.twitter.com/6NUWrHbAS8
— Jaelyne Matthews (@JaelyneMatthew3) September 30, 2023
In addition to Georgia, Penn State and Rutgers, Matthews has an offer list that includes the likes of Florida State, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Ohio State, Tennesse and Texas A&M among others.