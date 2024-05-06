WATCH: Former Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen at New York Jets minicamp practice

Former Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen officially began his NFL career over the weekend at New York Jets rookie minicamp.

The former Badger was the No. 134 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2024 draft and the 10th running back selected. That comes after he rushed for 3,494 yards and 35 touchdowns during his three-year Wisconsin career — marks that have him ranked No. 9 on Wisconsin’s all-time rushing yards leaderboard.

Allen joins a Jets team with high expectations entering 2024 with the return of Aaron Rodgers. Former Iowa State star Breece Hall leads the team’s backfield, though Allen can find an immediate role in short-yardage and specialty situations.

The young running back was asked about playing with Rodgers, who was drafted just after Allen was born. Here’s that exchange and an early look at the former Badger star at Jets minicamp:

Braelon Allen on playing with Aaron Rodgers, who was drafted 15 months after Allen was born: "My biggest thing will be to do my job to the best of my ability and not disappoint him or anybody on the team or the staff." pic.twitter.com/LLMY52Iwrc — Jets Videos (@snyjets) May 3, 2024

#Jets rookie running backs Braelon Allen (No. 0) and Isaiah Davis (No. 32) pic.twitter.com/agoiCqoFsM — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) May 3, 2024

Braelon Allen, Jaylen Key and Quan’tez Stiggers all working on the opposite field #Jets pic.twitter.com/Fi6fImpQIX — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) May 4, 2024

