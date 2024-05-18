Watch: Former NFL QB, new Miami Northwestern coach Teddy Bridgewater plays in high school scrimmage

Former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has already added plenty of intrigue during spring practices for the Miami Northwestern (Fla.) football team, where hundreds of fans have turned out for the Bulls’ workouts to catch a glimpse of the new coach.

And the Pro Bowler recently gave the collective—including the team—quite a treat.

Teddy Bridgewater had to show them how it’s DONE 😤🔥 @coach_h2o Coach Teddy came in for one drive and had a 3-play TD drive. Light work. pic.twitter.com/z2bnFNh9qT — 305 Sports (@305Sportss) May 17, 2024

The three-play touchdown drive during a spring practice might be the first in high school history to capture such massive attention on social media, a perk of having such a popular coach on the sidelines — or, in this case, under center.

However, there were also elements of the footage that stood out beyond the famous play-caller, with a bit of warranted focus on the yards after the catch by wideout Darius Johnson.

That type of athleticism will make any QB look good, regardless of NFL experience. And it’s that type of prowess that should have the first-year coach feeling positive about the team.

A Miami Northwestern alum, Bridgewater has plenty of work to do heading into the 2024 season, where the Bulls will have to handle a tough Florida high school schedule that includes matchups against Super 25 contenders like Norland (Maim, Fla.) and Columbus (Miami, Fla.).

Last season, the team went 4-6 and finished third in the district.

