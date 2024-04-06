WATCH: Former Diamond Heel Michael Busch homers against old team

We’re just over a week into Major League Baseball season and – let me just say – I am excited for it.

Several players have found new homes, most notably Shohei Ohtani with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Juan Soto with the New York Yankees. Top prospects in the minor leagues are proving themselves worthy of MLB call-ups – has anyone seen what Jackson Holiday and his Norfolk Tides teammates are doing?

Another name you might recognize is Michael Busch, the former UNC baseball standout who’s starting at first base for the Chicago Cubs. Busch was originally the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2019 first-round pick, but got traded in the offseason.

On Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field, Busch hit his first home run of the 2024 campaign – against the Dodgers.

Michael Busch says baseball be gone! First HR as a Cub 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LyRWUBXU9D — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) April 5, 2024

The homer gave Chicago a much-needed, 4-run cushion. The Cubs nearly gave the lead away in the fifth and seventh innings, but did just enough to win, 9-7, for their fifth-straight victory.

Busch continued his torrid start to the year in Chicago’s win, as he’s now hitting .316 with a home run and two RBIs. As of Friday, April 5 at 6:52 p.m. ET, Busch’s average currently has him 57th in the MLB.

Did Busch just give the Cubs faithful an indication he’s their first baseman of the future?

