Watch Florida’s Jamari Lyons get ejected after spitting at FSU player

The game between the Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles saw tensions run high as the two rivals ground out their differences on the college football gridiron on Saturday night in the Swamp.

Among the many moments that saw emotions overwhelm the young men on the field was a little more than three minutes remaining in the first half with the Orange and Blue up 12-0. Defensive lineman Jamari Lyon started jawing with FSU offensive lineman Keiondre Jones after a 16-yard first-down run by running back Trey Benson.

On the replay of the scuffle, a spray of spit can be seen coming out of Lyons’ helmet toward Jones. He was disqualified from the game as a result of the infraction.

Florida DT Jamari Lyons has been ejected for spitting pic.twitter.com/pZqdvRy1Pw — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 26, 2023

Lyons’ stint in the matchup against FSU marked his 11th appearance for the Gators this season. He notched 20 tackles through the first 10 games, including 10 solo tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss. This season marks Lyons’ first full season after redshirting while he rehabilitated a torn ligament from his senior year of high school.

For the time being, that is the end of Florida football for the Gator Nation until the Orange and Blue game. That intrasquad exhibition will take place inside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium sometime this coming spring with a date and time yet to be announced.

