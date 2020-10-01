Watch 'Fantasy Football Live' for last-minute Week 4 news and sit-start advice

It's Week 4 in the NFL and there's no better place to prepare for your matchup than with Yahoo's “Fantasy Football Live” crew. We’ll cover the tough sit-start questions, debate primetime running backs against banged-up defenses, and decide which early season playmakers will be off their game.

Where can you find fantasy gold when a depleted 49ers squad faces the winless Eagles? What are this weekend's best bets when the Packers host the Falcons?

Andy Behrens, Liz Loza, Matt Harmon, Tank Williams, and Minty Bets will cover all that and, of course, we’ll answer YOUR fantasy questions this Sunday on the Week 4 edition of Fantasy Football Live, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Scott Pianowski will also tackle your lineup questions from the Yahoo Fantasy handle starting at 11:30 a.m. ET all the way up to kickoff.

