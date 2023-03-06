WATCH: Fans in DC started an anti-Dan Snyder chant at an XFL game

The D.C. Defenders improved to 3-0 Sunday with a 34-28 win over the St. Louis Battlehawks at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. It was another fantastic atmosphere that saw plenty of the Defenders’ famous beer snake in the crowd.

In addition to the beer snake, there was a Dan Snyder chant at Audi Field. As you might expect, it wasn’t a supportive chant for the embattled owner of the Washington Commanders.

[Warning: video contains explicit language]

“F*** Dan Snyder” chants happening in Audi Field. Beer snake count: 2. Lemon count: >7. #defenders #dc pic.twitter.com/U4MgmpH15x — Shannon Kate Crawford (@skcrawfordabc) March 5, 2023

Here’s another video of the anti-Snyder chant.

The Commanders remain for sale, but last week featured multiple developments. The week began with a Washington Post report stating that Snyder wanted fellow owners and the NFL to indemnify him from future liabilities and costs if he sold the team.

The following day, Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN released a bombshell report that traced Snyder’s falling out with his former minority partners. Van Natta had access to documents highlighting a $55 million loan Snyder received from Bank of America without the knowledge of his former partners.

The NFL owner’s meetings begin on March 26, and the league hoped to have clarification on Washington’s sale by that time. However, last week’s developments created a lot of uncertainty.

As for the XFL fans at Audi Field, they continue to show Commanders’ fans the blueprint to a fun, home-field environment in the nation’s capital, something old-school fans know all too well during the franchise’s glory days at RFK Stadium.

