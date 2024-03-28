Watch Draymond's first-quarter ejection in Warriors-Magic originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Draymond Green was ejected less than four minutes into the Warriors' game against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night at Kia Center.

The Warriors forward argued a foul call with referee Ray Acosta and quickly was assessed a technical foul. After continuing to state his case, Green was given a second technical foul, ending his night.

Draymond was ejected for this pair of technical fouls in the first quarter ... pic.twitter.com/Nm3htPW6GT — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 27, 2024

On the second night of a back-to-back, in a must-win game and playing without starting forward Jonathan Kuminga, the last thing the Warriors needed was Green getting kicked out of the game.

Warriors guard Steph Curry visibly was frustrated after Green's ejection.

Steph’s reaction to Draymond’s ejection pic.twitter.com/5TH5DYC9w1 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 27, 2024

But in a strange twist, the Warriors closed the first quarter on a 21-5 run after Green's ejection, taking a 27-11 lead into the second quarter.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast