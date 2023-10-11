The Detroit Red Wings look to end their seven-year playoff drought this season and their games will be easier to watch across the country.

Streaming platform Fubo partnered with regional streaming services, including Bally Sports Detroit, to air NHL games via stream. Anyone can sign up for Fubo and access the games without the requirement of an extra Bally account.

The deal will help increase the number of eyes on the Red Wings as they try to take a big leap from 2022's 35-37-10 record. Detroit overturned nearly half its roster in the offseason in an attempt to boost the talent around young stars Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider to make a return to the postseason.

Alex DeBrincat, who scored 41 goals in 2021-2022 for the Chicago Blackhawks, was the headline addition through a trade. He, along with Daniel Sprong, J.T. Compher and the rest of the free agency additions, were brought in to help Detroit play faster and put more pucks in the back of the net.

The Wings begin the 2023-24 season Thursday at the New Jersey Devils. They play at Little Caesars Arena for the first time on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Most games will be available on Bally Sports Detroit, and now Fubo.

You can sign up for Fubo and start with a free trial by clicking here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: How to watch the Detroit Red Wings without Bally Sports Detroit