How to watch Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions: TV, streaming, and odds

A pivotal NFL matchup is on tap for the fans this Saturday, as the Denver Broncos take on the Detroit Lions.

The Lions are coming off arguably their worst loss of the season, not in terms of point differential, but in terms of importance. With the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and San Francisco 49ers all sitting at three losses, the Lions' defeat at the hands of the Chicago Bears last week was devastating for their chances at the NFC's top seed.

The Denver Broncos on the other hand, are not in contention for the AFC's top seed. They are still trying to secure a playoff spot. After a rough 1-5 start, Broncos Country has rattled off six wins in their last seven games to push them to 7-6. As it stands currently, the Broncos are out of the playoff picture, but the Lions are the only team above .500 left on their schedule. A win here would do their playoff hopes wonders. Here's how to watch.

How to watch Denver Broncos vs. Detroit Lions:

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT

TV: NFL Network

Stream: FuboTV, NFL+, Sling TV

NFL Week 15: Broncos vs. Lions, betting trends

The Lions are favorites to defeat the Broncos, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Thursday afternoon:

Spread: Lions (-5.5)

Moneyline: Lions (-225); Broncos (+180)

Over/under: 46.5

