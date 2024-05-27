WATCH: Crazy video shows water gushing down stairs at Busch Stadium before Cubs-Cardinals game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A rather unusual scene transpired on Sunday when the game between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals was delayed due to inclement weather in the St. Louis area.

During the delay, a video surfaced on social media showing water gushing down the stairs inside Busch Stadium.

Some light rain in St. Louis tonight pic.twitter.com/WnkODP2Udn — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 27, 2024

At 5:34 p.m., the teams announced the 6:10 p.m. game would start in a rain delay and later announced the game start at 8:40 p.m.

One of the series games was already postponed this weekend due to weather. That game will be made up on July 13 as part of a split doubleheader.

