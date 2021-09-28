WATCH: Cowboys’ Schultz salts game away with 2nd receiving TD of night

Time to rejoice. The Cowboys have completed a 40-burger against the Eagles. On the previous Philadelphia drive, Jalen Hurts and the offense were forced to go for it on 4th down. Following a quick pressure by Randy Gregory, Micah Parsons and Osa Odighizuwa were credit with a sack on Hurts that was a pile of Dallas defenders on the Philadelphia quarterback.

Starting in Eagles territory, Dak Prescott took just three plays to find Dalton Schultz over the middle, who side-stepped multiple defenders and slid into the endzone for his second score of the night. It’s a dominant win for the Cowboys on Monday Night Football, leading 41-14.