WATCH: Commanders undrafted WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint with spectacular 1-handed catch

Jayden Daniels made his on-field debut for the Washington Commanders Friday on the first day of rookie minicamp. While all the hype surrounded Daniels — and rightfully so — several other rookies also made their NFL debuts.

One of those rookies was wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

The undrafted Rosemy-Jacksaint made the highlight of the day, catching a one-handed pass in 7-on-7 drills at minicamp.

Check it out:

Rosemy-Jacksaint is a name Washington fans should get to know — not because of this catch.

After a productive career with the Bulldogs, including two national championships, Rosemy-Jacksaint went undrafted, mainly because of his pre-draft testing numbers. However, Rosemy-Jacksaint has solid size (6-foot-1, 195 pounds), with big, strong hands and excellent length.

Washington needs depth at wide receiver. Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Luke McCaffrey are the only guarantees to make the roster. Rosemy-Jacksaint will compete with others, such as Jamison Crowder, Dyami Brown, Olamide Zaccheaus, Mitchell Tinsley, Kazmeir Allen, and others, for two or three spots.

Don’t count out Rosemy-Jacksaint. He needs a strong offseason and preseason to show coaches he should be on the Commanders’ roster, and Friday was a good start.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire