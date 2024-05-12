WATCH: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels in action on Day 2 of rookie minicamp

On Friday, Jayden Daniels made his first appearance in a Washington Commanders uniform on the first day of rookie minicamp. Daniels was sharp in 7-on-7 drills as he received instruction from offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.

Daniels returned to the field Saturday for his second NFL practice, which was much of the same. Daniels was sharp, displaying excellent footwork, and the ball jumped out of his hand. Sure, he wasn’t facing a live pass rush, but Daniels’ mechanics — which many said were the best in the draft — looked outstanding.

This weekend was all about Daniels’ debut. Next week, the Commanders kick off Offseason Training Activities (OTAs). The team’s annual mandatory minicamp runs from June 11-13 after the conclusion of OTAs, which will likely be the next time fans get a glimpse of Daniels on the practice field.

Let’s see Daniels in action via some of the local media who were in attendance on Day 2 of Washington’s rookie minicamp.

Jayden Daniels dropping dimes pic.twitter.com/RFCCsBmzHn — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 11, 2024

Speaking of that footwork:

Daniels is showing off quick feet in today's drills. pic.twitter.com/G11C1XxbEi — Liam Griffin (@ByLiamGriffin) May 11, 2024

