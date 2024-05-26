WATCH: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Rookie Premiere video

Washington Commanders’ fans can’t wait to see rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels on the field this fall. The No. 2 overall pick is one of the early favorites for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award, alongside Chicago’s Caleb Williams and Arizona’s Marvin Harrison Jr.

Last week, Daniels, along with 39 other rookies from the recent 2024 NFL draft, made their way to Los Angeles for the NFLPA Rookie Premiere. Teammate Luke McCaffrey was also there representing the Commanders.

The Premiere was also the first time we saw the rookies in their full uniforms. The NFLPA also made videos for each of the rookies.

Here is the one for Daniels.

#Commanders QB Jayden Daniels in his official Rookie Premiere video 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y1AbMm8sAY — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) May 25, 2024

