How to watch Colorado football's 2024 spring game

The Colorado football spring game might not have the same hype it did last year, but the 2024 showcase will still have plenty of eyes on it.

It's the second spring game for the Buffaloes under Deion Sanders and "this year's edition promises to set a new standard for spring games across the nation," according to a University of Colorado news release. The Buffs' annual Black and Gold Weekend began on Thursday night with the "Prime's Got Talent" talent show at the CU Events Center.

Legendary rapper Lil Wayne will cap things off with a performance after Saturday's spring game (also at the CU Events Center). Concert tickets as low as $29.50 (plus fees) are on sale.

The crown jewel of the weekend, however, is Colorado's spring football game. Here's how to watch:

What channel is the 2024 Colorado football spring game on?

The Colorado football spring game kicks off on Saturday, April 27 at 1:05 p.m. MT and will be broadcast live on the Pac-12 Network.

Folsom Field gates open at 11:30 a.m. MT and Ralphie runs at 1:01 p.m. MT (weather permitting).

What's the weather going to be like for the Colorado spring game?

Saturday's forecast in Boulder is windy (10-15 MPH) with a high of 43 degrees. There's a 100% chance of rain with one to two inches of rainfall expected.

