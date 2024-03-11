Colorado football won't have spring game air live on ESPN this year; 4 Big 12 teams will

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders in the first half of the team's spring practice NCAA college football game Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo.

Colorado football's spring game was a sold-out spectacle that aired live on ESPN last season. It should be sold out once again in 2024, but you won't be able to watch it on ESPN this time around.

A full slate of college football spring games were announced by the network on Monday and missing from the schedule were Deion Sanders and his Colorado Buffaloes. Last year, Colorado's spring game was the only one broadcast on the main ESPN network. Even the back-to-back defending champion Georgia Bulldogs' spring game appeared on ESPN2.

On the same day of Colorado's second spring game under Sanders (Saturday, April 27), West Virginia will have its spring tune-up aired live on ESPN+. The Mountaineers are one of four Big 12 teams (Baylor, Houston, Texas Tech) who will appear on ESPN networks for spring action.

Perhaps Colorado will strike a deal with FS1 to air its spring game, and maybe even "Prime Weekend." Sanders told rapper Lil Wayne on "Young Money Radio" last month that there might be a musical performance at halftime of the spring game that will be seen by "millions."

“Maybe, at halftime of the game or right at the end of the game on the rooftop ... We’re going to have somebody. It’s going down,” Sanders said. “We may cut that into the game so that could be seen with millions of viewers.”

Colorado's spring game sold out last season for the first time in program history with 47,277 people braving a cold, snowy afternoon in Boulder. It was a far cry from the 1,100 people who showed up for the event in 2022.

The Buffs begin spring practices on Monday, March 18.

