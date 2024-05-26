Quick Answer: Watch college baseball without cable using Hulu + Live TV (best pick), DirecTV Stream, fubo, or Sling.

The 2024 Men’s College World Series is just around the corner with Tennessee, Kentucky, Clemson, Texas A&M, and Arkansas all vying for top seeds. If you’re looking to start keeping up with NCAA baseball before the big tournament, read on. Below, we’ve rounded up some of the best ways to watch college baseball without cable — including a couple of options that get you a few free college baseball livestreams.

How to Watch College Baseball Without Cable

Like many college sports, NCAA baseball broadcasts are spread out across several national and conference-specific channels including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, SEC Network, ACC Network, and Longhorn Network. Luckily, you can stream most college baseball games with a good live TV streaming service. Plus, many games are also available to watch on ESPN+. Here’s a breakdown of ways to watch college baseball online, including pricing and free trial information:

Stream College Baseball on Hulu + Live TV

The best way to watch college baseball without cable is Hulu + Live TV. The service includes the whole ESPN family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and ESPNU), as well as ACC Network and SEC Network. Plus, Hulu + Live TV subscribers get ESPN+ for free, providing even more coverage. Get a three-day free trial to start, and then pay $76.99 a month to keep the service.

Hulu + Live TV bundles together Hulu’s on-demand library and over 95 live TV channels, including local channels and almost all popular national channels. Subscriptions also include ESPN+ and Disney+ at no additional cost. Hulu + Live TV costs $76.99 a month after a three-day free trial.

Stream College Baseball on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is another great option for any fans looking to watch NCAA baseball without cable. The service’s Choice plan gets you ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network, and SEC Network, and starts with a five-day free trial. After the trial, DTV Stream Choice costs $108.99 a month.

DirecTV Stream is one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services with up to 160+ channels, including local channels, regional sports networks, and all popular national channels. Packages start at $79.99 a month and all subscriptions start with a five-day free trial.

Stream College Baseball on fubo

fubo offers the longest free trial of any streamer on this list (seven days), making it a good option for getting free college baseball streams. You’ll find ESPN and ESPN2 in its $79.99 a month Pro package, but you’ll want the $7.99/month fubo Extra add-on to get ESPNU, ACC Network, and SEC Network added to your plan.

fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 275+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Packages start at $79.99 a month, and you get seven days to try the service for free.

Stream College Baseball on Sling

Sling carries ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3 in its Orange package, which costs just $40 a month. Grab the Sports Extra add-on for an additional $11 a month and you’ll also be able to stream ESPNU, ACC Network, and SEC Network. Overall, that’s a significant discount over the above streamers.

Sling is one of the most affordable live TV streaming services, with packages starting at $40 a month. You can get up to 46 channels in the Sling Orange + Blue plan, plus more with Sling’s add-ons.

Get Free College Baseball Livestreams

If you want to watch a few college baseball games for free, be sure to take advantage of the free trials from Hulu + Live TV, fubo, and DirecTV Stream. Strung together, they offer a total of 15 days of free streaming, but you’ll have to cancel each one before it ends to avoid any charges.

College Baseball 2024 Schedule

The 2024 NCAA baseball season is getting close to its finale with the 2024 Men’s College World Series coming up in June. Here’s the schedule of key dates for the rest of the 2024 season:

Selection show: Monday, May 27 at noon ET | ESPN2/ESPNU

Regionals: Friday-Monday, May 31-June 3

Super regionals: Friday-Sunday, June 7-9 or Saturday-Monday, June 8-10

First day of MCWS games: Friday, June 14

MCWS finals: Saturday-Monday, June 22-23/24

