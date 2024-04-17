WATCH: Chiefs release video highlighting Travis Kelce’s incredible football career

The Kansas City Chiefs are never shy when showing love to their players, and All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce was the latest recipient of the team’s admiration on social media.

Kelce, who has played for Kansas City since he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013, was featured in a video released on Twitter that showed all of the high points in his football career, from his time at the University of Cincinnati to now.

From Cleveland Heights all the way to a 3x Super Bowl Champ. pic.twitter.com/7cz5TIEHTd — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 17, 2024

While no single post to social media channels can encapsulate how much he means to Kansas City’s fans or the Chiefs organization at large, the video was a great way for the team to showcase some of the defining moments of Kelce’s career.

With the 2024 NFL Draft set to kick off next week, there is never a bad time for Kansas City to re-live some of the highest points in the Chiefs’ — or Kelce’s — storied history in the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire