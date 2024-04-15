WATCH: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes daps up Lionel Messi after Sporting Kansas City loss

For the first time in years, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ celebrity was rivaled at Arrowhead Stadium.

On Sunday night, soccer superstar Lionel Messi took the field for Inter Miami against Sporting Kansas City in an alternate venue contest that drew one of the biggest crowds in MLS history.

Mahomes was seen dapping up Messi after Sporting Kansas City’s loss, exchanging pleasantries with the Ballon d’Or winner in the locker room after the game.

The best of the best. pic.twitter.com/AZtBKVqD7B — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 14, 2024

Mahomes, who has proven to be an avid soccer fan, seemed at ease with Messi in the building. Despite Sporting’s 3-2 loss to Inter, no bad blood was brewed between the three-time Super Bowl MVP and Messi, who was clearly pleased to see that the Chiefs quarterback was in attendance.

Legendary meetings like this only happen once in a blue moon, and while Mahomes still has a way to go before equaling or surpassing Messi’s name recognition, this encounter is sure to have put him on the radar of many soccer fans around the world.

