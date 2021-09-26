WATCH: Cameron Latu picks up football in end zone, scores touchdown

Alabama tight end Cameron Latu scored a touchdown by merely standing in the end zone and picking up the football. Did he know that it was a live football? Most likely, but it’s funnier to imagine he was just picking it up to hand back to the referee and accidentally scored a touchdown.

John Metchie ran up the sideline and dove for the end zone, but was shoved out before he could reach the goal line. However, before any part of his body touched out of bounds, he dropped the football, which then rolled into the end zone. It was at that point when Latu picked it up and got the touchdown after it was reviewed.

The call on the field was that Metchie was out at the one, but after further review, it was ruled a fumble recovered in the end zone by Latu for a touchdown.

Cameron Latu gets a Touchdown 🔥pic.twitter.com/ePQdK77Tr7 — Alabama DieHards (@DiehardsAlabama) September 26, 2021

