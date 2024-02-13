How to watch Caitlin Clark go for NCAA women's scoring record: Iowa vs Michigan on Peacock, streaming info

Thursday night brings one of the most highly-anticipated moments in college basketball history when Caitlin Clark and the No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes take home court with Clark just eight points away from becoming the NCAA's all-time scoring leader in women's basketball. That record (for now) belongs to Kelsey Plum, who tallied 3,527 career points in her time with Washington, before becoming a WNBA champion and All-Star with the Las Vegas Aces. Records aside, Clark and the Iowa team have already put together a strong season — at 22-3 (11-2 in the Big Ten), the Hawkeyes are the No. 4 ranked team in the country, and Clark leads the nation in scoring with an average 32.1 points per game. Thursday's game streams on Peacock at 8pm ET.

Iowa enters the matchup against Michigan in a relatively rare position for them, coming off an upset 82-79 loss to unranked Nebraska on the road Sunday. Clark tallied a game-high 31 points in that loss, but was held scoreless in the fourth quarter.

"There's no reason to get down on yourselves," Clark said after Saturday's game. "We can we still control our destiny; that's all that matters. Maybe it's a good reset for our team to be able to look in the mirror and find ways to get better."

The 16-9 Michigan Wolverines are coming off a big win against Rutgers their last time out, a dominant 86-58 showing at home. Thursday's game is part of a tough stretch for Michigan, who are in pursuit of the fourth (and final) double bye into the Big Ten quarterfinals in March. After Iowa, they'll host Michigan State and visit Northwestern before faing No. 2 Ohio State on the road February 28th.

How to watch Michigan vs Iowa, Caitlin Clark on Thursday

Date: Thursday, February 15th

Time: 8pm ET (pregame coverage begins at 7:30pm ET)

Streaming: Peacock

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA)

Peacock will present a special alternate feed, “Caitlin Cast presented by State Farm,” for Thursday’s Michigan-Iowa game, capturing Clark’s every move as she looks to break the scoring record.

How many points does Caitlin Clark need to break the NCAA women’s scoring record?

Entering Thursday's game, Clark has 3,520 career points, meaning she is seven points away from tying Kelsey Plum as the NCAA women's career scoring leader and eight points away from breaking the record outright.

Plum has offered her encouragement to Clark this season, and had a laugh when she offered congratulations a bit too early, during Iowa's last game against Nebraska:

Who holds the NCAA scoring record, including men and women?

On Thursday, the focus is on the NCAA women's scoring record, but Clark is also not far from the all-time NCAA scoring record, men and women. There are currently two men who have tallied more points than Plum and Clark in NCAA history, Pete Maravich (LSU) and Antoine Davis (Detroit Mercy). Of note: Maravich accomplished the feat in just 83 games, while Plum played in 139 career games for Washington, Davis played in 144, and Thursday marks the 126th game for Clark. Here's a look at those all-time standings:



Pete Maravich (LSU) — 3,667 points (1967-70)

Antoine Davis (Detroit Mercy) — 3,664 points (2018-23)

Kelsey Plum (Washington) — 3,527 points (2013-17)

Caitlin Clark (Iowa) — 3,520 points (2020-24)

What is Caitlin Clark’s highest-scoring game?

In her career at Iowa, Clark has hit or cleared the 30-point mark over 50 times. Her career-high is 46 points scored, which came on February 6th, 2022, in Iowa's 98-90 loss to Michigan.

How many records has Caitlin Clark broken this season?

Outside of the NCAA women's scoring record, it's been an incredbly accomplished season for Clark on multiple fronts. In November, she became Iowa's all-time scoring leader, and is also now the Big Ten's all-time leading scorer and all-time assists leader. She also became the first Division-I player to record 3,000+ points, 900+ assists, and 800+ rebounds in a career.

Who has scored the most points in women’s college basketball history?

There's some important context to consider around Clark's impending milestone: when she crosses the 3,527-point threshold, Clark will break the NCAA women's all-time scoring record, which dates back to 1981, when women's college basketball began to be governed by the NCAA. There are women's college basketball players who have tallied more career points than current record-holder Plum, but have done so in play outside of the NCAA's auspices, when the sport was governed by the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women (AIAW) or in other college associations, like the NAIA. That list includes Pearl Moore (3,884), Miriam Walker-Samuels (3,855), Deb Remmerde (3,834), and Lynette Woodard (3,649). Impressively, Moore and Woodard also hit those milestones before the advent of the three-point line in 1986.