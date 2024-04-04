Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes are headed to the Final Four. How to watch

Caitlin Clark's March Madness games continue to be must-watches after a triumphant regular season.

In the Iowa Hawkeyes' most recent game on April 1, they defeated and eliminated the LSU Tigers 94-87. Clark, who scored 41 points, seven rebounds and 12 assists, led her team into the Final Four.

The basketball star first knocked down 27 points in Iowa’s 91-65 win over Holy Cross on March 23, her team’s first game of the NCAA Tournament, and scored another 32 points March 25 to defeat West Virginia, 64-54.

To secure her team's advancement to the Elite 8, Clark put up 29 points against Colorado March 30 in an 89-68 victory.

She set a record during the second game of March Madness with her season point tally adding up to 1,113, surpassing the previous single-season NCAA Division I record of 1,109 set by Kelsey Plum in the 2016-2017 season for the Washington Huskies.

The senior guard’s groundbreaking collegiate basketball career includes becoming the all-time leading scorer in Division I college basketball history and declaring for the WNBA draft in February. Clark was named the Big Ten player of the year for the third consecutive season earlier this month.

She entered March Madness on fire. She averaged about 32 points during the season and shot 38% from three-point land, where she often dominates.

With their postseason wins, the Iowa Hawkeyes, a No. 1 seed, now advance to the Final Four of March Madness, where they'll face the UConn Huskies.

Clark is leading her team through the tournament in hopes of returning to the championship game. Iowa competed in the title game in 2023 but lost to LSU, 102-85.

Read on for more on Iowa's journey in the postseason.

When is Caitlin Clark and Iowa's next game in the NCAA Tournament?

Clark and the Hawkeyes return to play on Friday, April 5, against the UConn Huskies. ESPN will broadcast the game at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Iowa took home its first March Madness win Saturday, March 23, over Holy Cross, with Clark scoring 27 points and nabbing eight rebounds. The final score was 91-65.

Iowa's second tournament victory was Monday, March 25, over the West Virginia Mountaineers. The final score was 64-54.

The Hawkeyes then played against No. 5 seed Colorado March 30 in the Sweet 16, defeating the Buffaloes 89-68, with Clark scoring 29 points.

In the Elite Eight portion of March Madness, the Hawkeyes defeated LSU 94-87, with Clark scoring 41 points.

How to watch Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the NCAA women's tournament

The NCAA women's tournament has been airing on ABC or ESPN networks, depending on the game. The ESPN app also provides coverage of the tournament.

These networks can be accessed on streaming platforms such as Fubo and Sling TV, which offer one-time free trials. You can also log into a cable provider's app to watch there.

How to view and print the NCAA women's tournament's March Madness bracket

You can follow Clark's potential path in the NCAA Tournament and see all of the matchups by visiting the NCAA's website, where you can print the bracket.

