How to Watch Caitlin Clark’s First Indiana Fever WNBA Games Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Basketball fans can watch Caitlin Clark and most of the Indiana Fever WNBA games online with live TV streaming services like DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and the WNBA League Pass; pair your service with ExpressVPN to stream local games.

More from Rolling Stone

Get Free Trial at DirecTV Stream

After breaking records in the NCAA, No. 1 draft pick Caitlin Clark will play her first professional WNBA basketball games this month as a guard for the Indiana Fever. The WNBA preseason opener tips off tonight with the Fever facing off against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

“Embrace the pressure,” Clark said during the Fever’s training camp. “How lucky are we that people are expecting so much of us? Our schedule is really hard to start the year, but that’s what’s fun. We’re going to see what we’re made of.” Ready to watch Clark’s first WNBA games online? Here’s how to stream the Indiana Fever matchups without cable.

How to Watch Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever WNBA Games Online

Fans can watch live out-of-market and on-demand WNBA games with the WNBA League Pass, starting at $12.99 a month, or $34.99 for the entire year.

Get WNBA League Pass for $12.99/month

If you’re still trying to find a streaming service that lets you watch Clark and the Indiana Fever’s WNBA games for the season in addition to other games and channels, read on for our guide. Keep in mind that games air across a variety of networks, some of which are only available in local regions. Check the WNBA’s schedule for network information.

Stream Indiana Fever WNBA Games on DirecTV Stream

Don’t have traditional cable? No sweat. You can still watch many of the upcoming Indiana Fever WNBA games online with a streaming service like DirecTV Stream. The streamer lets you watch local networks (like Bally Sports Midwest, if you’re, say, in Indiana), as well as sports networks like ESPN2, which will broadcast the WNBA team’s regular season starting game on May 14. (And if you’re not in a local area where a specific game is airing, you can pair it with a virtual private network like ExpressVPN.) Best of all, you can score a five-day free trial before paying the subscription cost. Plans start at $79.99 a month.

Get Free Trial at DirecTV Stream

Stream Indiana Fever WNBA Games on fuboTV

The Fever’s first preseason opener is available to watch in local regions via Bally Sports Midwest Extra, and you can stream it on fuboTV. The team’s regular season opener airing on ESPN2 will also be available to watch online on the streaming service. If you’re new to Fubo, you can watch local and national networks with a seven-day free trial, before the monthly subscription fee starts at $79.99.

Get Free Trial at fuboTV

Stream Indiana Fever WNBA Games on Sling TV

While you can’t watch every preseason WNBA moment with Sling, basketball fans can watch the Indiana Fever’s first regular season game with a Sling Orange plan. The Sling TV package costs $40 a month, but the service currently has a promotion that gets you the first month of streaming for as low as $20. Sling Orange includes access to sports stations like ESPN and ESPN2, along with over 30 other channels.

Get Sling Orange From $20/month

Stream Indiana Fever WNBA Games on Hulu + Live TV

Good news: Hulu + Live TV now offers a three-day free trial, meaning you can snag a test run of the streaming service to catch some upcoming Indiana Fever games before paying the $76.99 monthly subscription. The plan comes with Disney+ and ESPN+, in addition to around 95+ channels. That comes in handy if you’re trying to watch the regular season opener on May 14 over on ESPN2, or upcoming regular season games that air on local networks like ABC.

Get Free Trial at Hulu + Live TV

When Is Caitlin Clark’s First WNBA Game?

Clark will play her first WNBA preseason game tonight, May 3, 2024, against the Dallas Wings starting at. 8 p.m. ET. Clark’s first WNBA regular season game tips off on May 14.

Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Draft Jersey Fanatics

$99.99

Buy on Fanatics

Indiana Fever WNBA Schedule May 2024

Here’s the Indiana Fever’s complete schedule for May, including preseason and regular season games.

Preseason:

May 3: Fever vs. Dallas Wings @ 8 p.m. ET

May 9: Fever vs. Atlanta Dream @ 7 p.m. ET

Regular Season:

May 14: Fever vs. Connecticut Sun @ 7:30 p.m. ET

May 16: Fever vs. New York Liberty @ 7 p.m. ET

May 18: Fever vs. New York Liberty @ 1 p.m. ET

May 20: Fever vs. Connecticut Sun @ 7 p.m. ET

May 22: Fever vs. Seattle Storm @ 10 p.m. ET

May 24: Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks @ 10 p.m. ET

May 25: Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces @ 9 p.m. ET

May 28: Fever vs. Los Angeles Sparks @ 7p.m. ET

May 30: Fever vs. Seattle Storm @ 7 p.m. ET

Best of Rolling Stone