The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added a versatile offensive lineman in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft on Thursday night, selecting Duke’s Graham Barton with the No. 26 overall pick.

Shortly after he was selected, Barton met with local media on video chat to talk about what he’s bringing to Tampa Bay as the newest member of the team.

Watch the video above to see everything Barton said in his first press conference.

