Watch: Brooks Koepka makes birdie at CJ Cup at Shadow Creek after search party finds ball in rough

There are many ways to make a birdie.

During Saturday’s third round of the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas, Brooks Koepka had to employ the search firm of McIlroy, Na and Associates to find his ball on the 11th hole before making a bizarre birdie.

Making his return to PGA Tour competition this week for the first time in two months, Koepka went for the green on the driveable par 4. Playing 293 yards on Saturday, his tee shot came up short and was buried in the thick rough separating the top of the bunker and the green.

The result was a team of about 10 people – including playing partners Rory McIlroy, Kevin Na and their caddies – were all on their hands and knees patting the ground in an attempt to find Koepka’s ball.

🤔 @BKoepka’s ball disappeared into the rough after becoming embedded. The search party refused to be denied. 😆 pic.twitter.com/KZwWqNk1Jy — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) October 17, 2020





After the search party found his ball, Koepka took his drop and proceeded to get up-and-down for quite the comical birdie.

